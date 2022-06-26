MLB World Reacts To The Gleyber Torres Injury News

TAMPA, FL SEPTEMBER 24: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees points at a teammate while waiting his turn to bat in the eighth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 24, 2018 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images)

The bottom of the ninth inning in today's game between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros was marred by a sudden injury to Yankees All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres.

The injury took place right after Aaron Hicks struck out swinging. Torres tried to run back to third base but fell down and got caught to end the inning.

But Torres stayed down and promptly got tended to by trainers. He was able to leave on his own power with what has been ruled an ankle injury.

Yankees fans don't want to see that though. Many are taking to Twitter lamenting the sudden injury to their All-Star shortstop. Some are even offering their own healthy in exchange for his return.

Gleyber Torres has been having a superb season for the Yankees in 2022. Through 66 games he already has more home runs, a higher slugging percentage and a higher OPS than the previous two seasons.

If it's a serious ankle injury, Torres might wind up playing very little baseball this summer - or the fall.

Since coming out of the game, veteran Marwin Gonzalez has come in. Gonzalez has 20 hits in 84 at bats this season with two home runs and seven RBIs plus a .238 batting average.

The game is being played on YES and MLB Network.

We wish Gleyber Torres a speedy recovery!