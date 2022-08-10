MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

(Original Caption) Chicago: Chicago White Sox baseball broadcaster Harry Caray before opening day game. Bettmann/Getty Images

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray.

The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.

But according to Timothy Burke, fans may be seeing him once again at the MLB's second Field of Dreams game between the Cubs and Reds.

Per Burke: "A man hears Fox is testing a reanimated Harry Caray in hologram form for tomorrow's Field of Dreams game? Someone who has seen the footage says it is 'unconvincing' and 'possibly offensive.'"

The MLB world reacted to the speculative hologram on Wednesday.

"I need this like I need oxygen," tweeted Luke Zim.

"I really hope this a joke," another user replied.

"I really need to see this," said David Fucillo.

"Oh LFG."

"It's just Will Ferrell doing Harry Caray," another commented.

"No no no no no no," tweeted Nick Stellini.

"Yikes."

"Please let FOX do this just for the posts that will come after," said Jay Gordon.

Hard to imagine this one would go over well with the Chi-Town faithful.