MLB World Reacts To The Juan Soto Trade List

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Nationals Park on July 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals have started to get some preliminary trade offers for star outfielder Juan Soto.

Per Bob Nightengale, seven teams have already made offers for Soto, including three in the NL West.

Those seven teams are the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Nationals are likely asking for the world for Soto considering how great of a player he is. He also has 2 1/2 years left of team control so that also plays a role in getting a bigger return.

Baseball fans are putting their early predictions in for where Soto ends up.

"To the Dodgers, confirmed," one fan tweeted.

"I think he goes to the Mariners or the Padres," another fan tweeted.

"Come to Boston," another fan tweeted.

There's also a chance that the Nationals keep Soto past the Aug. 2 deadline with the hope of coming to an agreement on an extension towards the end of the season.

We'll have to see what happens as the trade deadline is only 12 days away.