MLB World Reacts To The Justin Verlander Longevity News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Justin Verlander has been in baseball for a long time, so he has to have some secret, right?

He spoke to the media on Wednesday about what it is and said that his secret is a lot of sleep.

“I don’t cheat,” Justin Verlander said. “The best, natural way to do it is to sleep.”

Verlander is getting ready for another World Series, so he's going to need plenty of sleep if he's to bring a championship back to Houston.

Of course, this response delivered a lot of reactions in the baseball world.

Earlier today, Verlander was named as the starter of Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The contest will take place on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.