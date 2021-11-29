It’s been a rough 24 hours for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Veteran ace Max Scherzer and star infielder Corey Seager – both free agents – signed elsewhere on Monday. Scherzer inked a record-breaking deal with the New York Mets while Seager scored a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

Both are massive losses for the Dodgers, but they didn’t go down without a fight. Los Angeles reportedly tried to retain both Scherzer and Seager, but wasn’t willing to spend the money the Mets did on Scherzer and Rangers did on Seager.

“The #Dodgers wanted to retain both Scherzer and Seager,” reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. “But their were financial areas that the #Mets #Rangers would go, that LAD would not. Trea Turner can now move to SS, Gavin Lux to 2b. But the LAD have a lot of work to do with the rotation. Plus Turner is a FA after ’22.”

It’s pretty wild the Dodgers are losing out on so many big-name free agents after making so many big moves last season.

Baseball fans aren’t used to seeing the Dodgers struggle in a position like this.

“The Dodgers losing out on big name free agents is another crazy part of this run,” a fan said.

“They’re literally the Dodgers. There should not be financial areas that they are unwilling to go,” another fan commented. “There are reasons Friedman wouldn’t pay those prices, but there is work to be done for the Dodgers now,” one fan said.

The Dodgers didn’t spend big to retain Scherzer and Seager. It could come back to haunt them.