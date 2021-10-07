The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer on the mound in the Wild Card game.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) walks back to the mound after throwing a wild pitch allowing St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman (19) to score in the first inning of the National League Wild Card game at Dodger Stadium on October 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning.

While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.

Scherzer, traded from Washington to Los Angeles at the deadline, did not seem happy with the decision. He has been sensational for the Dodgers since getting acquired, making a big push for the Cy Young award.

However, Roberts did not give him a long leash on Wednesday night. He pulled Scherzer for reliever Joe Kelly in the fifth inning.

The MLB world has taken to social media to react to Roberts’ decision.

Only time will tell if the Dodgers made the right decision.

Los Angeles and St. Louis are tied, 1-1, in the top of the fifth inning. The winner of this game moves on to the National League Divisional Series, facing the NL West champion San Francisco Giants.

