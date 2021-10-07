Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning.

While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.

Scherzer, traded from Washington to Los Angeles at the deadline, did not seem happy with the decision. He has been sensational for the Dodgers since getting acquired, making a big push for the Cy Young award.

However, Roberts did not give him a long leash on Wednesday night. He pulled Scherzer for reliever Joe Kelly in the fifth inning.

Dave Roberts stuck his hand out to accept the ball from Max Scherzer, like managers do when they’re changing pitchers. But Max was not giving him that ball. Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/v7L7JZekPE — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) October 7, 2021

The MLB world has taken to social media to react to Roberts’ decision.

Certainly, Max Scherzer wasn't happy leaving the game with Nolan Arenado on-deck, who he retired twice with ease. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 7, 2021

What Max Scherzer wanted to do to Dave Roberts pic.twitter.com/4moZq1GbQL — Baseball Doesn't Exist (@BaseballDoesnt) October 7, 2021

Dave Roberts went to Joe Kelly with the game on the line during the last playoff game at Dodger stadium and he gave up a grand slam. Juan Soto had a front row seat for that, too. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 7, 2021

for all of the controversy around Kevin Cash taking Blake Snell out of Game 6 last year, both Alex Cora with Eovaldi and Dave Roberts with Scherzer made similar moves in back-to-back nights — Joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) October 7, 2021

Max getting pulled for Joe Kelly in a 1-1 elimination game. He might launch Dave Roberts into the sun. — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) October 7, 2021

Max Scherzer to Dave Roberts lol pic.twitter.com/VzGNJqnVN0 — J (@JDodgersLA) October 7, 2021

Only time will tell if the Dodgers made the right decision.

Los Angeles and St. Louis are tied, 1-1, in the top of the fifth inning. The winner of this game moves on to the National League Divisional Series, facing the NL West champion San Francisco Giants.