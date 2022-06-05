MLB World Reacts To The Pride Logo Controversy

Sports teams across the country are celebrating Pride Month in a variety of different ways. But a group of players on one MLB team did not want to participate.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, a handful of players on the Tampa Bay Rays chose to wear their normal uniforms rather than add rainbow-colored logos to their Pride Night uniforms, caps and sleeves. Among them was Rays pitcher Jason Adam.

Speaking on behalf of the players who opted out of it, Adam called it a "faith-based decision" to not support Pride month. He said that his religion keeps him from encouraging "that behavior."

Via the Tampa Bay Times:

“A lot of it comes down to faith, to like a faith-based decision,” Adam said. “So it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different.

“It’s not judgmental. It’s not looking down. It’s just what we believe the lifestyle he’s encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold. But again, we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.”

That statement from Adam and the issue as a whole didn't appeal to LGBT+ supporters. Many are calling B.S. on him and the other "abstainers."

The Florida state legislature has become one of the most openly hostile towards LGBT+ rights over the past couple of years. But that hostility usually hasn't been reflected within the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

The Rays have actually been one of the foremost proponents of LGBT+ rights as an organization in recent years.

Perhaps this is a sign that the players are following the politics of the rest of the state.