MLB World Reacts To The Reds' Disastrous Start

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 25: Nick Castellanos #2 of the Cincinnati Reds rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 at Great American Ball Park on September 25, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds have taken tanking to a whole new level this season.

They're 3-22 through their first 25 games and are on their way to being one of the worst teams in baseball history. They lost 10-5 on Thursday, which extended their losing streak to nine.

They also openly decided to not spend a lot of money heading into this season, even though they just made the playoffs two years in a row.

The baseball world is flabbergasted at how bad this team is.

The Reds will take on the Pirates this weekend in a four-game series. Two of the games will be on Saturday as part of a double-header.

If the Reds lose all four, they'll fall to 3-26 heading into another series with the Milwaukee Brewers next week.

It's shaping up to be a long season in Cincinnati.