MLB World Reacts To The Reds' Disastrous Start
The Cincinnati Reds have taken tanking to a whole new level this season.
They're 3-22 through their first 25 games and are on their way to being one of the worst teams in baseball history. They lost 10-5 on Thursday, which extended their losing streak to nine.
They also openly decided to not spend a lot of money heading into this season, even though they just made the playoffs two years in a row.
The baseball world is flabbergasted at how bad this team is.
The Reds will take on the Pirates this weekend in a four-game series. Two of the games will be on Saturday as part of a double-header.
If the Reds lose all four, they'll fall to 3-26 heading into another series with the Milwaukee Brewers next week.
It's shaping up to be a long season in Cincinnati.