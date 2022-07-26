MLB World Reacts To The Roger Clemens Crying Story

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Pitcher Roger Clemens #22 of the New York Yankees pitches during a game against the Boston Red Sox on August 29, 2007 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Just over two decades ago, the World Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets produced one of the wildest moments in MLB history.

During Game 2 of the 2000 World Series Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens tossed a piece of a broken bat towards Mets star Mike Piazza following a foul ball.

While it may have seemed like Clemens didn't feel bad about his actions, former Yankees manager Joe Torre revealed that he cried about the altercation.

"Mel Stottlemyre, who was not coaching with us because he was in the hospital with multiple myeloma, was able to come out of the hospital and watch from my office," Torre said.

"George Steinbrenner was in there with him. After that half inning, Roger went into the office to see Mel and Mel told me that he was crying on what he just transpired. Pitchers who have that passion, it leaks out all over the place. He (Roger) went in there and he was devastated with the result of what had happened and was crying."

Mets fans weren't exactly feeling sympathetic for Clemens.

"No pun intended cry me a river. Still 0 clue to this day how Roger Clemens didn’t get tossed for this," one fan said.

"He should’ve received an immediate ejection followed by a long suspension. A complete farce that nothing was done. Very happy he isn’t in the Hall of Fame," said another fan.

It's clear there's no love lost between Clemens and Mets fans.