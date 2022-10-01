MLB World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Contract News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2021 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Angels 11-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will remain in Anaheim for at least one more year.

According to several reports, both sides agreed to terms on a $30 million contract to keep the two-time All-Star and MVP in a red Halos cap through 2023 to avoid arbitration.

The MLB world reacted to the Ohtani contract news on Saturday.

"$30 Million and he might be underpaid," tweeted Bally Sports. "Congrats to Shohei Ohtani on his 1 year $30 Million contract with the Angels to avoid arbitration for the 2023 season."

"Shohei Ohtani 2023 salary is set. What contract are we looking at for 2023 free agency?" asked Starting 9.

"Shohei Ohtani's $30 million contract signals that the #Angels will keep him for next season with no plans to trade him," said USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"Shohei Ohtani is already getting paid before really getting paid," pointed out Joey Mistretta. "The two-way phenom signed a $30 million dollar contract with the Angels. Ohtani will hit free agency next offseason, which is when teams will begin throwing astronomical numbers his way."

Shohei Ohtani has batted has batted .276 with 34 home runs and 94 RBIs in 152 games this season while also posting a 15-8 record with a 2.46 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 213 strikeouts on the mound.