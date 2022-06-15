MLB World Reacts To The Terrifying Umpire Injury

Los Angeles, CA - June 14: Home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson is treated by Los Angeles Dodgers trainer Nathan Lucero after being hit in the face off a broken bat by Mike Trout (not pictured) of the Los Angeles Angels against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning of a MLB baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images/Getty Images

A freak accident left the MLB world stunned on Tuesday night.

During last night's Los Angeles matchup between the Angels and Dodgers, Mike Trout's bat snapped and went flying backwards toward the home-plate ump.

The sharp end of the shattered bat went through umpire Nate Tomlinson's face mask and resulted in a cut above his right eye and a bloody nose.

Tomlinson went down on his knees as he was attended to by Dodgers training staff.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this scary incident.

"What are the odds?" one fan asked.

"Man that is scary, glad he avoided any serious injury," another added.

“Never seen that in the mask,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after his team’s 2-0 win, per the Los Angeles Times. “That was really scary.”

Tomlinson was taken to the emergency room, but avoided any serious injuries.

Second base umpire Laz Diaz took over behind home plate for the remainder of the contest.