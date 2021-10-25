MLB World Reacts To The Troubling Yankees News

The New York Yankees bowed out of the MLB’s playoffs pretty early, losing to the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Game.

New York entered the 2021 regular season with World Series hopes. However, the Yankees had an up-and-down year, ultimately making the postseason, but not making it very far.

The franchise is now two years into the Gerrit Cole era. The Yankees’ prized free agency acquisition has mostly lived up to the hype, though there’s been some bumps along the way.

According to NJ.com, Cole and a Yankees veteran had a heated moment in the clubhouse earlier this season.

Gerrit Cole reportedly got in Brett Gardner's face because he was making pine tar jokes after MLB cracked down on foreign substance usage, per @BobKlap pic.twitter.com/apON5cr65A — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 24, 2021

Yikes.

Cole was one of several starting pitchers who expressed their frustration with Major League Baseball’s crackdown on foreign substances. Many pitchers thought it was dangerous for baseball to change its practices in the middle of a season. Cole was not alone in his frustrations.

Still, it’s a bit troubling to hear about a heated moment between Cole and Gardner, who is arguably the Yankees’ veteran leader.

“Well that makes it very likely Gardy won’t be back. You can’t bring back a player your $324M ace doesn’t like,” one fan suggested.

“We can’t keep adjusting the team because Cole doesn’t like somebody. He’s becoming a diva,” another fan added.

“It’s just clubhouse humor. Also shows Cole can’t take a joke,” one fan added.

Regardless, the Yankees will need to be better in 2022 – Cole included.