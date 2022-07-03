MLB World Reacts To The Unique Royals-Tigers Broadcast

DETROIT - OCTOBER 21: The Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals line up on the field before the start of Game One of the 2006 World Series on October 21, 2006 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NBC has the broadcast rights to today's MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals. But they decided to change things up a bit for this one.

The Tigers-Royals game is currently being played on NBC's PeacockTV app. But fans tuning in might be confused by a lack of talking as the action unfolds.

Apparently that's by design. NBC announced on Friday that the game would be broadcast without any announcers in the booth. As a result there is no color commentary or play-by-play at Comerica Park right now.

MLB fans largely seem to be supporting this unique way of presenting the game. A few are wondering if it's possible to have every game with the option to not have in-game commentary:

This Royals-Tigers game pits the two AL Central celler dwellers against one-another. Their odds of making the playoffs are nearly nil as they're both double-digit games out of the playoff race.

If ever there was a game to do some experimenting it was this one.

NBC advertised the unique broadcast format as a way for fans to "Experience the sights and sounds of the ballpark without leaving your house!" Whether that was true or they just didn't want to pay extra money to broadcast a game that might have limited views, we may never know.

But judging by the reaction it's received so far, mission accomplished.

What do you think of this unique MLB broadcast?