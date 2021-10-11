MLB World Reacts To The Viral John Cusack Video

A video of prominent actor John Cusack interacting with a Barstool Sports writer at Sunday night’s Chicago White Sox game has gone viral on social media.

Cusack, a Chicago native, has made it clear that he roots for both the White Sox and the Cubs. He starred in a movie about the White Sox (Eight Men Out in 1988) and celebrated the Cubs’ World Series title in 2016.

Dave Williams, a.k.a White Sox Dave of Barstool Sports, confronted Cusack about his fandom prior to Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series on Sunday night.

Video of the confrontation has gone viral.

BREAKING: @barstoolwsd just confronted actor John Cusack to tell him he’s not allowed to cheer for the White Sox pic.twitter.com/IjTYv79Rxo — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) October 11, 2021

While it’s fair to question someone who roots for two different teams in the same city – for instance, how would it go over if Spike Lee rooted for both the Knicks and the Nets? – you have to admit that Cusack handled himself well here. He didn’t back down from the confrontation and appeared to rattle White Sox Dave a bit.

Unsurprisingly, there are opinions on both sides on social media.

Can you imagine getting worked this hard by John Cusack and then posting it https://t.co/StNhuomtUC — Handsome B. Wonderful (@LikeAHawkStar) October 11, 2021

If people are more concerned over what baseball team John Cusack is rooting for, rather than appreciating actually being at the ball game, society has some serious problems. He can root for whatever team he wants, this is ridiculous! — MNJ (@masiellonj) October 11, 2021

I met John Cusack at a Cubs game and I asked him why he was wearing a White Sox hat. He explained that it’s because he grew up rooting for both teams and just grabbed the closest hat as he left. I didn’t press him, didn’t record it, and didn’t get bodied. — Evan Altman (@DEvanAltman) October 11, 2021

It ended up being a pretty good night for the White Sox, at least.

Chicago beat Houston, 12-6, to remain alive in the series. Game 4 of the ALDS is set for 3:37 p.m. E.T. on Monday afternoon.

Will we see Cusack in the stands on Monday afternoon?