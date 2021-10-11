The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Viral John Cusack Video

John Cusack at a White Sox Game.CHICAGO, IL- MAY 21: Actor John Cusack watches the Chicago White Sox play the Boston Red Sox on May 21, 2013 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Red Sox 3-1. (Photo by Brian D. Kersey/Getty Images)

A video of prominent actor John Cusack interacting with a Barstool Sports writer at Sunday night’s Chicago White Sox game has gone viral on social media.

Cusack, a Chicago native, has made it clear that he roots for both the White Sox and the Cubs. He starred in a movie about the White Sox (Eight Men Out in 1988) and celebrated the Cubs’ World Series title in 2016.

Dave Williams, a.k.a White Sox Dave of Barstool Sports, confronted Cusack about his fandom prior to Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series on Sunday night.

Video of the confrontation has gone viral.

While it’s fair to question someone who roots for two different teams in the same city – for instance, how would it go over if Spike Lee rooted for both the Knicks and the Nets? – you have to admit that Cusack handled himself well here. He didn’t back down from the confrontation and appeared to rattle White Sox Dave a bit.

Unsurprisingly, there are opinions on both sides on social media.

It ended up being a pretty good night for the White Sox, at least.

Chicago beat Houston, 12-6, to remain alive in the series. Game 4 of the ALDS is set for 3:37 p.m. E.T. on Monday afternoon.

Will we see Cusack in the stands on Monday afternoon?

