MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Angels Trade

The New York Yankees reunited with a familiar face on Thursday — trading for Los Angeles Angels' second baseman Tyler Wade.

Wade was selected by the Yankees with a fourth-round pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and spent the first five years of his professional baseball career in New York.

The Angels, who picked up Wade prior to the 2022 season, designated him for assignment earlier this month.

MLB insider Jeff Passan reported the news.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this trade.

"Fire up the Tyler Wade Parade," one fan wrote.

"WELCOME BACK TYLER WADE . Boone now has another speed threat coming off the bench in late game tight situation," another said.

"Bringing back a guy who got DFA’d by the 2022 Angels???? i’m not comprehending," another opposed.

Before he was designated for assignment, Wade posted a .218 batting average with one home run and eight RBI through 67 games for the Angles.

What do you think of this move?