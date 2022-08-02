MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01, 2022: A general stadium view during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers against the at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline.

The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter.

Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar outfielder Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Instead, they've ended up with a struggling Gallo.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this trade.

"Hopefully they can get him out of his struggles," one fan wrote.

"Thank you, I can't handle more Strike outs from him anymore or may be he needs new contacts glasses or something is really wrong!!" another Yankees fan said.

"Wish the guy nothing but the best. Didn’t work out in NY but hope he finds success in LA," another added.

Gallo, 28, has posted the worst stats of his MLB career in 2022, logging just 12 home runs and 24 RBI on a career-low .159 batting average and 106 strikeouts. Through his first season with the Yankees in 2021, he led the major league in strikeouts.

The Dodgers, who hold one of the best records in MLB (second only to the Yankees), will look to get Gallo back to All-Star form.