MLB World Reacts To Thursday's Stunning Front Office News

MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 08: A detail view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Miller Park on September 8, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

David Stearns is stepping down down as president of baseball operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced on Thursday.

General manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill Stearns' vacated role.

The Brewers released a statement announcing the big-time front office move on Thursday morning.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Destroys the roster and steps down to leave the mess to someone else. Incredible stuff, poverty franchise. Sell the team," one fan wrote.

"All those trades to step down? What am I missing?" another asked.

"Arnold seems like he’s ready to hit the ground running. And he’s been with Milwaukee as long as Stearns has, i think he’s familiar with the shortfalls of the team," another said.

Stearns will reportedly stay with the team, but will now serve in an advisory role to Brewers owner Mark Attanasio. Multiple reports have also tied Stearns to the baseball operations role for the New York Mets.

Stearns will speak to reporters in a press conference at 11 a.m. ET.