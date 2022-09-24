MLB World Reacts To Tony La Russa News

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 30: Former Chicago White Sox manager Tony Larussa throws out the first pitch before the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers game at U.S. Cellular Field on August 30, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images)

We could be looking at the end of the Tony La Russa era in Chicago with Saturday's news.

In a statement from the White Sox, the soon-to-be 78-year-old manager will not return to the club amid personal health struggles that have kept him away from the team since late August:

After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager through the remainder of the 2022 season.

The MLB world reacted to the La Russa update on social media.

It's been mostly a disappointing season in year two of La Russa's second campaign in the Southside.

At an event earlier this month, the Hall of Famer was quoted as saying: “Health ain’t nothing to mess with."