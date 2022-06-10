MLB World Reacts To Tony La Russa's Controversial Decision
Tony La Russa decided to intentionally walk Dodgers star Trea Turner with two strikes on Thursday afternoon.
It didn't work out.
Dodgers slugger Max Muncy hit a three-run homer to make La Russa and the Chicago White Sox pay.
Muncy was not happy with the move.
La Russa, meanwhile, defended his controversial move.
“Is there some question about whether that was a good move or not? … That wasn’t a tough call," he said.
La Russa has been trending for his controversial decision on Thursday.
The Dodgers ended up winning the game. La Russa and the White Sox, meanwhile, continue to face criticism.