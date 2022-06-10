MLB World Reacts To Tony La Russa's Controversial Decision

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks on prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Tony La Russa decided to intentionally walk Dodgers star Trea Turner with two strikes on Thursday afternoon.

It didn't work out.

Dodgers slugger Max Muncy hit a three-run homer to make La Russa and the Chicago White Sox pay.

Muncy was not happy with the move.

La Russa, meanwhile, defended his controversial move.

“Is there some question about whether that was a good move or not? … That wasn’t a tough call," he said.

La Russa has been trending for his controversial decision on Thursday.

The Dodgers ended up winning the game. La Russa and the White Sox, meanwhile, continue to face criticism.