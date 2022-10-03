MLB World Reacts To Tony La Russa's Decision Monday

As Tony La Russa steps down from his post as White Sox manager, the soon-to-be 78-year-old Hall of Famer released on official statement on his health and his reason for choosing to walk away.

La Russa cited having a pacemaker installed in his heart back in February, which later revealed a bigger problem.

The three-time World Series champ went on to say that his status did not affect his responsibilities as manager before calling this season "an unacceptable disappointment."

The MLB world reacted to La Russa's words on Monday.

"Always wishing La Russa health and happiness - his 78th birthday is tomorrow, after all," tweeted Alyssa Bergamini. "A storied career, nonetheless!"

"A lot of people are gonna make a lot of jokes, but it takes a lot of courage to say you didn't do well enough," another said. "Hope Tony enjoys retirement and gets well."

"Greatest piece of news I’ve seen all day!" a Southside fan replied. "Nothing but respect for the man and I wish the best for his health! He was just not the man who should’ve managed our ball club."

"To Tony's credit, he's holding himself more accountable here than his bosses ever have."

"Honesty a really nice statement from Tony La Russa. He was honest and open about his health issues, acknowledged the fans and was humble about this past season. Wish him well moving forward."

If this is indeed it for La Russa, he leaves the game as a four-time Manager of the Year, six-time pennant winner and three-time champion across his 35 years in the dugout.