MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Noah Syndergaard News

Noah Syndergaard throwing a pitch for the New York Mets in 2019.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches against the Washington Nationals during the Mets Home Opening game at Citi Field on April 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Noah Syndergaard is no longer a member of the New York Mets.

The starting pitcher, who’s been injured for most of the past two seasons, has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Syndergaard has agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract with the American League West Division franchise.

“Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $21 million deal, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The Angels bolster their staff with the highest-upside arm on the market — and pay a heavy price, plus a second-rounder,” he reports.

It’s a bit surprising that Syndergaard would leave the Mets on a one-year deal. He’s getting a bit more than he would if he would’ve accepted the qualifying offer, though not by much.

The MLB world is pretty surprised.

When healthy, Syndergaard has been one of the most-dominant starting pitchers in baseball. However, it’s been a while since the flamethrower was healthy.

Still, if he can regain his form in Los Angeles, it will be a major boost to an Angels staff that is in desperate need of some frontline arms.

Perhaps we’ll see Syndergaard helping the Mike Trout-led team making a playoff push in 2022.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.