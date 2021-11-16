MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Noah Syndergaard News

Noah Syndergaard is no longer a member of the New York Mets.

The starting pitcher, who’s been injured for most of the past two seasons, has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Syndergaard has agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract with the American League West Division franchise.

“Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $21 million deal, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The Angels bolster their staff with the highest-upside arm on the market — and pay a heavy price, plus a second-rounder,” he reports.

It’s a bit surprising that Syndergaard would leave the Mets on a one-year deal. He’s getting a bit more than he would if he would’ve accepted the qualifying offer, though not by much.

The MLB world is pretty surprised.

NEW YORK JUST GOT ROCKED https://t.co/4Mcl6ldMql — Starting 9 (@Starting9) November 16, 2021

Is it just me that finds it really weird that the Angels are giving someone with a QO just a one-year deal? https://t.co/Yt2PRKCphR — Blake Finney (@FinneyBlake) November 16, 2021

I guess my little guys’ Mets jerseys are now throwbacks. https://t.co/TP2TAJtDog — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) November 16, 2021

Little surprised he’s going elsewhere for 1 year, but it’s good money and a solid place to have a platform year. Mets get a draft pick, which is valuable. It has been years since Syndergaard seemed part of their long term future. https://t.co/xbDtDGuEVo — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) November 16, 2021

When healthy, Syndergaard has been one of the most-dominant starting pitchers in baseball. However, it’s been a while since the flamethrower was healthy.

Still, if he can regain his form in Los Angeles, it will be a major boost to an Angels staff that is in desperate need of some frontline arms.

Perhaps we’ll see Syndergaard helping the Mike Trout-led team making a playoff push in 2022.