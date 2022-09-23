MLB World Reacts To Unique National Anthem Before Yankees Game

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A general view as the national anthem is performed before Game Three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees took the field for a game against the Boston Red Sox.

Before the game kicked off, though, there was a unique national anthem put on by a former Yankee great. Five-time All-Star Bernie Williams performed the national anthem with his guitar.

"Thank you to 4x World Series Champion and Yankees Legend Bernie Williams for performing the National Anthem prior to tonight’s game. @bw51official performed as part of his role in @boehringerus ’ Tune In To Lung Health campaign to raise awareness for interstitial lung disease," the Yankees said in a tweet.

Fans loved it.

"A beautiful tribute by #51!" one fan said.

"Bernie was always my favorite Yankee, bar none. Supremely underrated, possibly the best postseason hitter ever. And this badass guitar anthem only cements that position," another fan said.

The baseball world has been tuning in to Yankees games to see when Aaron Judge will break the team's single-season home run record.

Tonight, they got a unique show.