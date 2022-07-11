MLB World Reacts To Unique Royals, Braves Trade

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 11: Pre-game ceromonies prior to the Game 3 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers on October 11, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves just pulled off a trade that was more unique than most.

On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Braves are sending Drew Waters, Andrew Hoffmann and a minor leaguer to the Royals in exchange for the 35th overall pick in this Sunday's 2022 MLB Draft. Fans immediately started questioning how it's possible to trade draft picks.

Passan explained that usually picks are off limits in trades. But this one is an exception because it's a special "competitive balance round pick" that gets given to small-market and low-revenue teams. Those picks are more commonly traded.

The news had fans wondering why more MLB Draft picks can't get traded. For many, the news was a revelation to them - and a further case for making all picks tradeable.

Fans can debate who won the trade between the Atlanta Braves and the Kansas City Royals. But the bigger revelation here is for the draft picks.

There's all kinds of potential out there if teams can trade their active players and prospects for top prospects. Imagine what teams like the Yankees and Dodgers would be willing to give up just to grab the top picks in the MLB Draft.

Bad teams would potentially be able to rebuild a lot faster that way.

What do you think about the idea?