MLB World Reacts To Veteran Pitcher Retirement News

After a 14-year MLB career, All-Star pitcher Francisco Liriano is calling it a career. Liriano’s retirement was revealed to FanSided via his agent Mike Maulini.

Known for his filthy slider, the Dominican-born lefty enjoyed success throughout his MLB career as a starter for the Twins, Pirates, Blue Jays, Tigers, Astros and White Sox.

Francisco Liriano is retiring, agent Mike Maulini tells FanSided.

Liriano was an All-Star in 2006 at the age of 22. Posting a sterling 2.16 ERA with a 12-3 record. He later would win a World Series ring with Houston on the backend of his career 11 years later. Liri also tossed a no-hitter back in 2011.

The MLB world reacted to the news of Liriano’s retirement on social media.

“Very underrated player,” one fan tweeted. “Had a great career & was an important part of the 2016 blue jays, enjoy retirement!”

“Remember him throwing a one-hit shutout in the Clemens return in ’06,” a user replied. “And then getting a clutch inning in 2017 came full circle.”

“One of my all time favorite Pirates,” another fan commented.

“Growing up, Liriano was easily one of my favorite Twins pitchers to watch – when he was on, it was so much fun to see him deal,” radio host Thomas Breach replied. “His 2011 no-no is one of those moments that I’ll never forget!”

“Liriano was as important of an acquisition as anyone in that Pirates run of wild cards,” noted 93.7’s Paul Zeise. “And he beat Johnny Cueto in the Pirates biggest game in 21 years.”

Well wishes to Francisco Liriano in his retirement.