MLB World Reacts To 'Worst Strike Call Of The Season'

DETROIT - APRIL 02: A member of the Detroit Tigers grips a baseball in the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays during the Home Opener for the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 2, 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. Toronto won 5-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made arguably the worst call of the 2022 season.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Wendelstedt called Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase out on strikes. Minnesota Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer delivered a 3-2 pitch that crossed the plate below Haase's knees.

Despite the ball being well below the strike zone, Wendelstedt called it strike three for Haase. Of course, fans didn't take kindly to the horrendous call.

Some fan are ready for robot umpires to make their debut in the MLB instead of dealing with horrible calls like this one.

"Enough is enough. Give me robo umps already," one fan said.

"Someone said about a week ago that the Tigers have currently lost more runs to bad home-plate umpiring than any other team in the majors. We can add this one to the list," one fan said.

Others think the umpire was not happy with the batter's decision to walk out of the batter's box before he made a call.

"That looks like an ump showing up the batter for not waiting on his call," the fan said.

What do you think of the call?