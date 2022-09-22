MLB World Reacts To Yankees Broadcaster Trade News

NEW YORK - JULY 17: Broadcasters John Sterling (L) and Michael Kay of the New York Yankees introduce the players during the teams 64th Old-Timer's Day before the MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 17, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

There's a chance that Michael Kay will be able to call the next New York Yankee game on Friday.

Kay is in play on a loaner deal that could see him call the game for Apple. This is important because Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League home run record (61).

The Yankees originally tried to work out a trade involving Kay, David Cone, and Paul O’Neill but Apple wasn't going for it, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Had the deal gone through, Friday's game would've been broadcasted on YES, the Yankees regional network.

Apple TV+ is expected to have the exclusive broadcast of the game on Friday. The company usually offers its Friday night games for free and with what's at stake in this one, that likely won't change.

Some baseball fans are still holding out hope that this broadcaster trade goes through.

The Yankees are scheduled to play the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET.