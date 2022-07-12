MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor.

"#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this potential move.

"MAT in New York. That would be... interesting," one fan wrote.

"F--- no, strikes out a ton, righty, no plate discipline, fuck no. We need an impact bat," another added.

"Was a great defender and has a 108 wRC+ this year. Not who I want personally, but I don’t blame them for checking in on the price," another said.

Taylor, 31, is in his ninth MLB season. Through 64 games this season, he has a .264 batting average with five home runs and 24 RBI. He's most well known for his speed and defense, earning Gold Glove honors in 2021.

In addition to Taylor, the Yankees also reportedly have their eyes on Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.