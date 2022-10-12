MLB World Reacts To Yankees Player's Unfortunate Moment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees gets tagged out at first base by Josh Naylor #22 of the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday night, New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson suffered an embarrassing moment during Tuesday night's playoff matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

The veteran infielder hit what he thought was a home run near the right field wall. He was so confident that he just hit a home run that he decided to break out a home run trot.

There was just one problem. The ball glanced off the top of the right field wall and ended up caroming back into play.

A swift throw from right field caught Donaldson lacking on the bases and he was thrown out at first base.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the play.

"If the Yankees had better fielding fans, Donaldson would have had a double," one person joked.

"Only Josh Donaldson could have the entire stadium thinking he hit a home run then get thrown out 2 seconds later," said another.

"This is Aaron Boone’s fault. He let Josh Donaldson get away with lallygagging non-HRs on multiple occasions. Never put his foot down. Now it comes back to bite them in a big spot," a third noted.

Oops!