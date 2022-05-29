MLB World Reacts To Yankees Prospect's Embarrassing Mistake

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of New York Yankees batting practice prior to the American League Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

A baseball prospect has learned his lesson after a hilarious mistake during a game on Saturday night.

Anthony Seigler thought he hit a home run to win the game in the ninth inning and flipped his bat while making his way to first base.

The ball ended up hitting the wall and Seigler was thrown out at second base to end the game. Here's the clip:

This will be something that Siegler will know not to do ever again.

MLB fans had some fun with their reactions to this awful moment.

This kind of stuff won't fly in the major leagues, either.

It's safe to say that Seigler learned his lesson from this.