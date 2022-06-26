MLB World Shocked By Yankees' Performance On Sunday

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: A General View of Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the New York Yankees home Opening game at Yankee Stadium on April 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros have come into the Bronx and silenced the Yankees' bats this weekend.

After Cristian Javier led a combined no-hit effort on Saturday, the 'Stros are once again holding the Bombers hitless through the middle of the seventh Sunday.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "Including the ninth inning on Friday, the New York Yankees now have gone 15 consecutive innings without a hit against Houston Astros pitching."

The MLB world was shocked by the Yanks' offensive performance against their AL rival in the three-game series.

"You love to see it," a Boston fan laughed.

"Can't wait to watch them fold this fall," said another.

"Is this...good? asked Razzball.

"SAVAGES IN THE BOX," one user joked in all-caps.

"I love this song," another commented.

"I was told the Yankees were the best team in baseball."

"Yikes," tweeted a Red Sox blog.

"Rays and Yankees offense," a Tampa fan captioned a meme.

"That's a shame."

It can't happen to the Yankees again, can it?