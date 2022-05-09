MMA Fighter Has NSFW Excuse For His Recent Loss

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

MMA fighter Joel Bauman is blaming his recent loss on a herpes outbreak; no, he's not kidding.

Bauman lost to Josh Fremd in February, marking just the second defeat of his professional career.

The up-and-comer bounced back over the weekend. He defeated Reese Forest by TKO in a middleweight bought in Texas.

After the fight, Bauman blamed his loss in February on herpes and NFTs. He apparently pulled "30 all-nighters" to create and launch an NFT.

“Last fight I was tired, I was exhausted,” he said. “I’m about to launch this NFT that’s going to change the fight game. And I put in 30 all-nighters before that fight, I had herpes before that fight, two outbreaks in the span of a week. I’m here, I’m healthy, let’s go, whatever. It doesn’t matter.”

Wow. That's about as honest a post-fight interview you'll ever see.

Luckily it seems like Bauman is back on track. He bounced back with a TKO victory over the weekend.