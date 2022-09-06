Look: MMA World Reacts To Jake Paul Fight News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Jake Paul poses for media during a press conference before his cruiserweight fight against Tyron Woodley at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on July 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Jake Paul isn't messing around when it comes to scheduling an opponent for his next fight.

As of now, Paul is set to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29. This match will be available on Showtime.

While things could change anytime between now and the date of the fight, boxing fans around the world are impressed that Paul is willing to take on Silva.

Although Silva is no longer in his prime, there's no doubt that he can still fight. Last September, he defeated Tito Ortiz via knockout.

If Paul and Silva both bring their A-game on Oct. 29, this could be a really intriguing bout.

Joe Rogan recently gave credit to Paul for scheduling a fight with Silva.

“I love it,” Rogan said on his podcast, via MMA Junkie. “If Jake Paul really decides to fight Anderson, that’s a very, very, very tough fight.”

Paul, a YouTube star turned boxer, is 5-0 in the ring. He has defeated AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

A win over Silva would certainly elevate Paul's status as a celebrity boxer.