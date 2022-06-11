Mo Donegal Wins Belmont Stakes: Fans React

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Mo Donegal during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

With a time of 2:28:28, Mo Donegal is the Belmont Stakes champion, winning the 154th running of the iconic race.

Entering as the favorite, Mo Donegal turned on the jets in the final stretch to take it home.

Racing fans reacted to huge win on Saturday.

"Mo Donegal (+250) wins the 154th Belmont Stakes," tweeted Odds Shark.

"The Mike Repole/Todd Pletcher team finishes 1-2 in the Belmont with Mo Donegal and Nest," said Dan Wolken. Noting, "Rich Strike didn’t run a step."

"There's your Belmont Stakes Winner," commented another user. "MO DONEGAL!"

"Louisville Baseball’s season ended within 90 seconds of Mo Donegal winning the [Belmont Stakes]. There’s probably a very unhappy gambler out there somewhere right now," tweeted Reddit CFB.

"Owners Jerry Crawford of Donegal Racing and Mike Repole lead Mo Donegal into the Belmont Stakes winner’s circle," shared Byron King.

"That winning feeling! MO DONEGAL wins the [Belmont Stakes]!" tweeted America's Best Racing.

What an evening in Elmont.