There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned The Most For Mohamed Sanu

There’s one team getting mentioned the most for Mohamed Sanu in the wake of his reported release from the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are reportedly cutting the veteran NFL wide receiver less than a year after trading a second round pick for him. Sanu, 31, was traded from Atlanta to New England in October of 2019.

Sanu has failed to impress in New England, catching 26 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown in eight games. Now, the Patriots are reportedly cutting him before Week 1.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news. The Patriots had reportedly been attempting to trade Sanu, but it doesn’t look like there were any takers.

Source: The #Patriots are releasing veteran WR Mohamed Sanu. A surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

There’s one team getting mentioned a lot for Sanu now: the San Francisco 49ers.

the 49ers were interested in Sanu (he spent two seasons with Shanahan in ATL) last season at the trade deadline, and that was before 18 injuries at WR. https://t.co/vDJ1YK2vfq — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) September 2, 2020

#49ers were looking at Sanu when they traded for Emmanuel Sanders last year. https://t.co/UbJ9g394WO — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 2, 2020

Before Emmanuel Sanders, the #49ers were interested in Mohamed Sanu but the Patriots outbid them with a 2nd-round pick. Sanu’s now available and the 49ers are a little thin at receiver, but you have to wonder why New England let him go… https://t.co/4sPFxQWWVb — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) September 2, 2020

While Sanu might have failed in New England, he has some familiarity in San Francisco, as former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is the head coach.

The 49ers are also pretty thin at wide receiver right now, as the team has had multiple injuries in the offseason and training camp.

San Francisco, coming off a Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.