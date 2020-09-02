The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned The Most For Mohamed Sanu

Former Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 01: Mohamed Sanu Sr. #14 looks on during New England Patriots Training Camp at Gillette Stadium on September 01, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There’s one team getting mentioned the most for Mohamed Sanu in the wake of his reported release from the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are reportedly cutting the veteran NFL wide receiver less than a year after trading a second round pick for him. Sanu, 31, was traded from Atlanta to New England in October of 2019.

Sanu has failed to impress in New England, catching 26 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown in eight games. Now, the Patriots are reportedly cutting him before Week 1.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news. The Patriots had reportedly been attempting to trade Sanu, but it doesn’t look like there were any takers.

There’s one team getting mentioned a lot for Sanu now: the San Francisco 49ers.

While Sanu might have failed in New England, he has some familiarity in San Francisco, as former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is the head coach.

The 49ers are also pretty thin at wide receiver right now, as the team has had multiple injuries in the offseason and training camp.

San Francisco, coming off a Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.


