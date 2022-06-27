Momentum Gaining For John Wall Decision: NBA World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets sits on the bench during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

John Wall is getting close to potentially being a free agent this offseason.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Wall and the Houston Rockets are "gaining momentum" towards parting ways. Wall hopes to have a resolution before free agency begins.

This comes not even 24 hours after Marc Stein reported that there have been "serious murmurs" about Wall successfully negotiating a buyout from the team.

He's entering the final year of the four-year extension he signed with the Washington Wizards before he got traded to the Rockets.

NBA fans are offering their opinions as to where Wall should end up next.

Wall has yet to play an NBA game since the 2020 season. He's also only appeared in 72 games throughout the last four years.

It remains to be seen how many teams show interest in him if he becomes a free agent.