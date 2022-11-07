Monday Injury Update For Bills Star Quarterback Josh Allen

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills have the talent to overcome their shocking loss to the New York Jets yesterday. What they probably don't have is the ability to go without star quarterback Josh Allen for any length of time if an injury strikes.

Unfortunately for Bills fans, there is some reason for concern. Allen reportedly suffered an elbow injury during Sunday's loss to the Jets.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Allen is expected to be limited in practice this coming week with the injury. However, it is considered "a situation to monitor" and is not believed to be at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

But Allen isn't totally out of the woods yet. Rapoport also noted that Allen will be getting tests on the elbow this coming week:

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the best offenses in the NFL for several years now thanks to the incredible ability of Josh Allen. He's a serious running threat on top of having one of the best arms in football.

But as with nearly all quarterbacks, the most important ability is availability - and Allen has rarely missed a snap since taking over as the starter during his rookie season.

The Bills probably aren't too sure what they'd look like in a game without their star quarterback and definitely don't want to learn now.

Will Josh Allen miss any time with this injury?