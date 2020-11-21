Patrick Beverley Has 1-Word Response To Lakers Signing Montrezl Harrell

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly pulled off one of the most-surprising signings of the start of the NBA’s 2020 free agency period.

Friday night, the Lakers reportedly agreed to a deal with former Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell. The former Clippers forward is coming off a big season in Los Angeles, as the 26-year-old was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Harrell, who starred collegiately at Louisville, has been with the Clippers since the 2017 season. He began his career in Houston, playing for the Rockets for two seasons. Harrell was sent from Houston to Los Angeles as part of the Chris Paul trade.

Now, Harrell will play for Los Angeles’ other NBA team. He’s reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers for $19 million.

Montrezl Harrell is planning to sign with the Lakers for two years and $19 million with second season being a player option, agent Rich Paul tells ESPN — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) November 21, 2020

The NBA world is pretty stunned by this move. Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley took to Twitter with a one-word reaction. He’s not happy.

The Lakers are coming off a championship season in 2020. Los Angeles defeated the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals. The Clippers, meanwhile, are coming off a second round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Next season’s games between the Lakers and Clippers should be pretty fun.