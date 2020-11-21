The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Beverley Has 1-Word Response To Lakers Signing Montrezl Harrell

LeBron James dribbling past Montrezl Harrell during a game.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles past Montrezl Harrell #5 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of a game against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on March 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 113-105. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly pulled off one of the most-surprising signings of the start of the NBA’s 2020 free agency period.

Friday night, the Lakers reportedly agreed to a deal with former Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell. The former Clippers forward is coming off a big season in Los Angeles, as the 26-year-old was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Harrell, who starred collegiately at Louisville, has been with the Clippers since the 2017 season. He began his career in Houston, playing for the Rockets for two seasons. Harrell was sent from Houston to Los Angeles as part of the Chris Paul trade.

Now, Harrell will play for Los Angeles’ other NBA team. He’s reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers for $19 million.

The NBA world is pretty stunned by this move. Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley took to Twitter with a one-word reaction. He’s not happy.

The Lakers are coming off a championship season in 2020. Los Angeles defeated the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals. The Clippers, meanwhile, are coming off a second round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Next season’s games between the Lakers and Clippers should be pretty fun.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.