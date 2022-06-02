More Context Has Emerged From The Kyler Murray Situation

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

An off-season full of drama in Phoenix surrounding Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray added a bit of clarity on Thursday afternoon.

Murray participated in Cardinals' OTAs this week, providing a strong indication his feud with the NFC West franchise may be over.

In fact, this isn't even the first time he's attended OTAs. He also appeared for a couple of Phase II sessions - something most starters don't often attend.

A quarterback threatening to leave a franchise wouldn't be showing up to OTAs.

"More context on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's appearance at OTAs this week—it actually wasn't his first this spring. He was also with the team for a couple days during Phase II. And a lot of starters (most of the OL, James Conner) didn't show til this week. Things aren't sideways," said NFL insider Albert Breer.

Murray's initial frustration with the Cardinals had to do with wanting a new contract.

The NFC West franchise has already admitted it's committed to signing the former Oklahoma star to a longterm deal.

"We know that he is under contract for another year and also the fifth-year option (in 2023)," said Cardinals GM Steve Keim. "He is our future, we feel that way strongly, and I feel like we'll be able to get something done this summer."

It's plausible Murray and the Cardinals have already worked something out behind closed doors.

It certainly appears he's pretty happy with where things stand.