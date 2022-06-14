More Dak Prescott Runs Are Coming: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Coming out of Mississippi State, Dak Prescott was known more for his legs rather than his arm. And now, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, more designed QB runs are on the way.

Per longtime Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr., "Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys will put in more quarterback runs and quarterback movement plays in 2022 after being limited in 2021 with Dak Prescott coming off fractured ankle."

Noting, "He is quicker, more comfortable and moving better in the offseason compared to last year."

The NFL world reacted to Dallas getting its franchise QB on the move in 2022.

"SEC Dak is back," Hill quoted the tweet.

"Love to hear this," replied RJ Ochoa.

"Big. News." commented The Landry Hat fan site.

"Talked about this concern for Dak as a fantasy QB this year on a recent podcast," tweeted Kyle Yates. "If that does jump back up this year, Dak should still be someone we consider drafting as a top-10 QB."

"More QB draws with 14 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts," joked NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

Dak Prescott ran the football 48 times last season, the fourth-most carries of his NFL career.