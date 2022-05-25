More Details Are Emerging From Colin Kaepernick's Workout

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up during a game against the Miami Dolphins on November 27, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Six years since Colin Kaepernick last stepped on an NFL field, the former 49ers quarterback is as close as he's ever been to returning to the league he once starred in.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Kaepernick is scheduled to work out with the Las Vegas Raiders. After which, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport followed-up that the work out will take place the same day.

Per RapSheet, "The Raiders are actually working out FA QB Colin Kaepernick today, source said." Noting, "His first workout in years."

Kaepernick last got a look from the Seattle Seahawks a half decade ago, but nothing ended up coming out of it.

Recently, Raiders owner Mark Davis went on-record saying:

I believe in Colin Kaepernick. He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in, I would welcome him with open arms.

Now it looks like Davis is putting actions behind those words, giving the QB perhaps his first real NFL try-out since the league turned its back on the once dynamic dual-threat.