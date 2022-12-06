More Details Emerge From Michigan Football Player's Legal Situation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over the past week, a Michigan Wolverines star player has been in the headlines following his arrest.

Police arrested Mazi Smith, a defensive tackle, in October after he was traveling at twice the speed limit - he was going 52 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. Police then found a gun in his car, which was registered to him, but he did not have a concealed pistol license.

Earlier this week, new details emerged from the arrest. Smith allegedly held two different magazines on his person after "stashing" the pistol.

Here's more from MLive.com:

As the officer approached the car, Smith moved to put his Glock 19 handgun behind his seat, the records show. Smith quickly confirmed his name to the officer and admitted to owning the gun, records show. Smith was asked to step out of the vehicle, which he did without resistance, records show. The officer found the 30-round magazine and a 15-round magazine in Smith’s pockets, records show, as well as the gun loaded with the 24-round magazine.

In a statement, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Smith will not be suspended.

“He is not and never has been considered a threat to the University or community,” Manuel said in a statement. “Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team.”

Michigan faces off against TCU in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve.