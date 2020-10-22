More Details Emerge From Troy Aikman, Joe Buck Flyover Comments

Earlier this week, Defector obtained audio of FOX announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman mocking the pregame flyover before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers game.

The clip of the incident quickly went viral on social media. Both Buck and Aikman appeared to be mocking the pregame flyover and what it costs.

TROY AIKMAN: That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover.

BUCK: That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!

AIKMAN: That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.

Aikman has since released a statement on his comments. Buck reportedly plans to address it on his podcast on Thursday.

I love a flyover but It was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium but I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 20, 2020

otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life.🇺🇸 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 20, 2020

Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina provided more context on the situation on Wednesday:

Two, and most important, they were not caught on a hot mic. This did not take place during a break in the Packers-Bucs game. This was done before the game, during a rehearsal. That means someone who works at FOX, either in a truck or a broadcast studio, pulled the clip on purpose and then leaked it on purpose to make Buck and Aikman look bad. And the fact that one of their co-workers would leak this clip to make the broadcast duo look bad really sucks. You can be sure Fox is doing some sort of internal investigation to find the culprit.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this.

Buck and Aikman have formed one of the most-iconic broadcasting duos in sports for years. They’ll be on the call for several more big-time NFL games this season.