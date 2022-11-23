More Disturbing Brittney Griner Prison Details Have Emerged

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner's situation in Russia has gone from bad to worse. The WNBA star was recently transferred to IK-2 in Yavas, which is considered the most brutal penal colony in the country.

In his latest column, Dave Zirin of The Nation detailed just how awful the conditions are at IK-2.

Zirin said IK-2 is infamous for being racist and homophobic. Additionally, this penal colony is known for making prisoners work at least 16 hours a day.

Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot said prisoners who don't meet the penal colony's work quota are subject to "beatings and torture."

Griner's wife, Cherelle, recently said she's worried about Brittney's well-being.

"I've spent the last eight months riding waves of grief and, to be honest, just total disbelief," she said. "I can't believe that I'm standing in front of you guys today, living without my favorite person, my greatest love, biggest support, and just sanctuary. Language truly fails to capture the excruciating pain that stems from having a loved one held hostage."

The latest stories regarding IK-2 in Yavas just make this situation even more heartbreaking than it already is for Cherelle Griner.

A prisoner swap involving Griner has not been ruled out. However, talks between Russia and the United States have not ramped up.