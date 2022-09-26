More Texts Messages Have Emerged From The Brett Favre Scandal

MADISON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre walks off the 10th tee box during the Celebrity Foursome at the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

While it remains unlikely that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will see the inside of a courtroom, let alone the inside of a jail cell, for his role in the ongoing Mississippi welfare fund scandal, the evidence against Favre continues to mount.

Weeks ago it was revealed that Favre worked with former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant to secure millions in funding for a volleyball arena. But new texts show that Favre attempted to secure even more money - upward sof $2 million, according to ESPN - for a new football facility at Favre's alma mater, Southern Miss.

"We obviously need your help big time and time is working against us. And we feel that your name is the perfect choice for this facility and we are not taking No for an answer! You are a Southern Miss Alumni, and folks need to know you are also a supporter of the University," Favre reportedly told Bryant via text.

Bryant reportedly balked at the request from Favre, informing him via text that his request would risk violating federal law.

"We are going to get there. This was a great meeting. But we have to follow the law. I am to[o] old for Federal Prison," Bryant texted back.

Brett Favre, who retired as the NFL's all-time leading passer in 2010, has been listed as a defendant in a lawsuit by the state of Mississippi over misspent welfare money. Favre has stated through his attorneys that he did not know where the funding for Southern Miss' facility came from.

Over $70 million in Mississippi welfare funds have gone missing or were blatantly stolen in what has become one of the largest cases of public fraud in the state's history.

Favre has seen a handful of his sponsors begin distancing themselves from him, while his weekly show on SiriusXM has been put on hold.

The Hall of Fame quarterback may never face the criminal justice system for what the evidence suggests he did, but the court of public opinion has clearly made its judgement already.