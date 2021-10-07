Mother Of Woman In Urban Meyer Video Breaks Silence

The mother of the young woman dancing on Urban Meyer in the viral video from this past weekend is speaking out.

Meyer, 57, went viral on social media last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted at his restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, getting danced on by a woman who is not his wife.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach stayed in Ohio following Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals. Meyer said he wanted to see his grandchildren, who live in Columbus. Friday night, Meyer was spotted out at his restaurant.

Meyer has since apologized – multiple times – but the story isn’t going away.

The mother of the woman who was seen dancing with Meyer is speaking out to USA TODAY.

“(She) can’t even go anywhere,” the mother told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s ruining her life is what it’s doing. I’m worried for her emotional status right now.”

USA TODAY is not identifying the mother or her daughter. However, the young woman is reportedly under investigation for the incident at her workplace, as the company has done work for the restaurant, Urban Chophouse.

“We’ve had no prior issues with her whatsoever. She’s been a very solid asset to the company. We’re going to undertake our internal investigation to determine what, if any, impact this has on the company and we’ll proceed accordingly,” Brian Duncan, an attorney representing New Horizons Media Group, said.

Meyer’s wife, meanwhile, released a statement on Thursday.

“This will be my last post on Twitter. Frankly, I don’t need the hate, vitriol, slander, trash that will @ me (this has never stopped anyway,” Shelley Meyer wrote.

“We all make mistakes-we are all sinners. If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone.

“To my wonderful followers/friends: THANK YOU. For your love, support, friendship, laughs-I will miss this the most. I love you ALL and wish God’s blessings on you. Thank you.

“#FaithFamilyFootballFlamingos

“PS I will be deleting right as I post this so I will not see responses. Much love!”

The Jaguars are scheduled to return to the field on Sunday, taking on the Titans.