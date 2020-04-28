The motocross world was hit with heartbreaking news on Tuesday afternoon, as legendary racer Marty Smith and his wife, Nancy, passed away in a tragic accident in California.

According to TMZ, Smith and his wife were killed in a dune buggy accident. The report states that Smith’s buggy flipped at the Imperial Sand Dunes.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, meanwhile his wife was brought to a nearby hospital prior to passing away. He was 63 years old. Marty and Nancy had three children – Jillyin, Brooke and Tyler – and multiple grandkids.

Motocross fans were captivated by Smith’s win at the AMA 125cc National Motocross Championship at just 17 years old. The following year he successfully defended his title. Additionally, he won the AMA 500cc Motocross Championship in 1977.

Even though Smith retired from professional racing in 1981, the three-time AMA National Motocross champion didn’t abandon his passion for driving.

Smith was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame in 2000. His fan base will remember his contributions to the motocross community for years to come.

Our thoughts are with family and friends affected by this tragic accident.