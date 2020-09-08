Motorcycle Racer Has Died Following Crash At 252 MPH

Legendary motorcycle racer Ralph Hudson passed away on Sunday from injuries suffered during a crash at 252 MPH last month.

Hudson was attempting to break a speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, but the record-chase resulted in disaster. He crashed at a speed of 252 MPH, suffering serious injuries in the process.

Hudson was rushed to the hospital via emergency helicopter following the crash. Initially, the family believed he was going to be able to survive the injuries and recover. Unfortunately, the legendary motorcycle racer died due to the injuries on Sunday, almost a month after the crash. He was 69 years old.

Fortunately, Hudson was surrounded by his family when he passed away Sunday. There’s no doubt he will be missed in the racing world. The family released a statement following the unfortunate tragedy. Take a look at the family’s statement below.

“We sincerely thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support during this very difficult time,” the statement read, via TMZ Sports. “Ralph would want everyone to stay strong and keep going fast.”

Hudson was described as the ultimate competitor. The legendary motorcycle racer was always attempting to break records.

He holds multiple motorcycle records, and even once reached 300 MPH on his motorcycle at the same Salt Flats.

Hudson was a legend in the motorcycle racing world. He will be sorely missed by the racing community and his family.