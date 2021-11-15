The MRI Results Are In For Packers RB Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers appear to have avoided the worst for running back Aaron Jones.

Green Bay’s star running back left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a potential knee injury. Jones was reportedly in tears as he left the blue medical tent, going to speak with some family in the stands.

Thankfully, though, Jones has avoided a truly serious injury.

According to multiple reports, the MRI results have shown an MCL sprain for Jones. While Jones will likely miss a game or two, his season is not lost.

“Aaron Jones was found to have a mild MCL sprain after his MRI, source said, which mean he’s out 1-2 weeks. Relatively good news overall,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter echoed Rapoport’s report.

“MRI revealed that Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has “a mild” MCL sprain and he is expected to be out 1-2 weeks, per source,” he reported.

The Packers beat the Seahawks, 17-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Green Bay improved to 8-2 on the year with the win.