MRI Results For Leighton Vander-Esch Are Reportedly In

The Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars could only have been worse if there was a major injury. So when star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was ruled out with a neck injury, everyone feared the worst.

Thankfully, it appears that Vander Esch dodged a major bullet. According to Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the MRI on Vander Esch revealed that there is no neck injury.

That isn't to say that Vander Esch is totally fine though. He reportedly suffered a nerve issue to his right shoulder and is now week-to-week.

But nothing could have been worse than a serious neck injury. The issue has "nothing to do with the neck," a source told Gehlken.

Leighton Vander Esch has dealt with a lot of injuries over the past few years but has already exceeded his total production from all of last season in fewer games so far.

Vander Esch leads the Cowboys with 90 total tackles - his most since his Pro Bowl rookie season in 2018. He does a ton of the dirty work for the Cowboys' front seven.

Dallas will certainly miss him while he's out. Though the bigger concern might be whether they'll have him for the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the news is certainly better than it appeared to be yesterday afternoon. We wish Vander Esch a full and speedy recovery.