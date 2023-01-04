MRI Results Released For Pelicans Star Zion Williamson

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 02: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots a lay up during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

MRI results have been released for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

The all-star forward is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a hamstring strain on Monday night, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williamson was forced to leave last night's game against the 76ers after scoring a team-high 26 points. Without his presence in the final stretch, the Pelicans fell to Philadelphia 120-111.

Williamson had been performing at an elite level before this unfortunate injury. Over the Pelicans' last four games, the star big man averaged 31.3 points per contest.

Unfortunately, this injury furthers Williamson's reputation as one of the most injury-prone stars in the league. While he certainly has superstar potential, his lack of availability is becoming a serious concern.

The Pelicans are third in the Western Conference with a 23-14 record, but this injury for Zion could see the team's stock drop over the next few weeks.